Telangana Seeks Extra Haj Quota For 2026

Hyderabad: With Telangana receiving a record number of applications for Haj 2026, the State Haj Committee has appealed to Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to take up the issue of additional quota with the Union ministry of minority affairs.

For Haj 2025, the state received 9,061 applications, and all selected pilgrims performed the pilgrimage. This year, 11,757 online applications have been received, of which 4,292 were selected through the digital draw, while 7,465 were placed on the waiting list.

Later, 2,848 of the wait-listed applicants were confirmed, leaving 4,617 still awaiting approval.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Telangana Haj Committee chairman Syed Ghulam Afzal Biabani said, “Many applicants are anxious to fulfill their lifetime dream of performing Haj. An increase in quota would enable the remaining 4,617 pilgrims to undertake Haj 2026.”

Biabani, who also heads the Telangana Districts Dargah Associations, urged the Chief Minister to extend the registration deadline for Waqf institutions on the Umeed portal by six months beyond the current December 6, 2025, deadline. He said the Chief Minister had responded positively and assured to raise both issues with the Centre.

A senior Haj Committee official said that around one lakh Indians perform Haj every year, and India is likely to get an additional quota of 25,000 pilgrims this time. Telangana could receive an additional 2,500 seats if that allocation comes through.