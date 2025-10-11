Telangana Seeks Citizens’ Ideas on Growth

Hyderabad: The state government on Friday launched the 'Telangana Rising Vision 2047 Citizen Survey, inviting people to share their ideas and aspirations for the state’s future. The online survey, open from October 10 to 25, aims to make policymaking participatory and people-driven by capturing citizens’ views on how they envision Telangana in 2047.

Citizens can participate in the survey through the official website: https://www.telangana.gov.in/telanganarising/

Officials said the exercise is part of the larger 'Telangana Rising Vision 2047' initiative being prepared under 'Viksit Bharat', which will serve as a long-term roadmap to transform the State into a prosperous, inclusive and sustainable growth model by the time India celebrates 100 years of Independence in 2047.

The initiative focuses on defining priorities and strategies for the State’s progress across key sectors, including economic growth, skilling and employment, women empowerment, farmers’ welfare, innovation, sustainability and improving the overall quality of life. Officials said that the vision document will reflect the collective aspirations of people from every village, district, and city across Telangana.

The government has appealed to all sections — youth, farmers, women, entrepreneurs, students, professionals and senior citizens — to contribute their thoughts. Officials said that every opinion will help shape a blueprint for a developed and equitable Telangana over the next two decades.