Telangana Seeks Approval for 3 Ropeway Projects to Boost Pilgrimage, Tourism

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has requested for the sanction of three ropeway projects at the pilgrim or tourist locations in the State, according to Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari.

He said execution of the ropeway projects is carried out by National Highways Logistics Management Limited (NHLML) in partnership with the State and Union Territory (UT) government through the signing of a Ropeways Development Agreement (RDA).

Timelines for inclusion and completion of projects are project-specific and depend upon the readiness of proposals, statutory clearances and other associated factors. The NHLML has initiated the process for the appointment of consultant for the preparation of Detailed Project Report (DPR) for three projects.

The investment decision and implementation of the ropeways projects are prioritised based on technical feasibility, socio-economic benefits, fulfilment of the criteria, the requirement for connectivity, and financial viability.

Gadkari said this while responding to a question raised by BJP MP Arvind Dharmapuri on implementation of Parvatmala Pariyojana in Telangana in Lok Sabha. The project is being executed in 15 States.