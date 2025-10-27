Telangana Seeing Rise in Gun Culture, Says VHP Leader

Hyderabad: Telangana is witnessing a disturbing rise in gun culture and lawlessness, with no safety for common citizens and even the police force reportedly lacking adequate protection and response, charged Pagadakula Balaswami, state prachar pramukh of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP)﻿. He expressed deep concern over increasing incidents involving armed rowdy-sheeters and goons and urged urgent action.

Balaswami issued a statement in response to a recent incident in Nizamabad where a police constable was stabbed to death in broad daylight. He highlighted that such violent acts were spreading even in Hyderabad, described as a global city, where deadly weapons have been brandished openly.

Citing the shooting attack on an IPS officer in Hyderabad, Balaswami pointed to the escalating threat posed by jihadist elements. Despite some of these suspects having up to 100 cases registered against them, police have reportedly failed to file charge sheets, raising questions about their intent and efficiency.

He called for identification and exposure of criminals possessing illegal firearms and demanded strict action against militants and rowdies operating outside the law. Warning that public trust in the Telangana police could erode if complacency continues, Balaswami urged authorities to avoid politics influencing law enforcement efforts.

He reminded that negligence by police had also led to attacks on cow vigilantes by jihadist groups, an issue still fresh in public memory. Balaswami condemned the challenges facing police and insisted that restoring law and order and strictly curbing violent offenders was imperative to safeguard the state’s peace and security.