 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Telangana SEC to Announce Gram Panchayat Election Schedule Today

Telangana
25 Nov 2025 2:37 PM IST

State Election Commission to issue notification for polls across 12,760 panchayats and over 1.13 lakh wards in three phases.

Telangana SEC to Announce Gram Panchayat Election Schedule Today
x
Telangana Gram Panchayat Elections

Hyderabad: The schedule and notification for the Gram Panchayat elections in Telangana will be released this evening. The State Election Commission is set to issue the notification for polls in 12,760 panchayats and 1,13,534 wards spread across 545 rural mandals in 31 districts.

The elections will be conducted in three phases. With the government already granting approval for the conduct of the polls, the Panchayat Raj Department and the Election Commission have initiated preparatory arrangements.
State Election Commissioner Rani Kumudini will brief the media and announce further details at a press conference scheduled at 6 PM today.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Telangana Gram Panchayat Elections 
India Southern States Telangana 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X