Telangana SEC to Announce Gram Panchayat Election Schedule Today

Hyderabad: The schedule and notification for the Gram Panchayat elections in Telangana will be released this evening. The State Election Commission is set to issue the notification for polls in 12,760 panchayats and 1,13,534 wards spread across 545 rural mandals in 31 districts.

The elections will be conducted in three phases. With the government already granting approval for the conduct of the polls, the Panchayat Raj Department and the Election Commission have initiated preparatory arrangements.

State Election Commissioner Rani Kumudini will brief the media and announce further details at a press conference scheduled at 6 PM today.