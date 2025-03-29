Telangana: Scribe Held for SSC Paper Leak

Kamareddy: In connection with the SSC question paper leak case, Jukkal police on Saturday arrested Janam Sakshi reporter Nayeem Khan, 33, of Bichkunda, and a minor boy. While Nayeem Khan was sent to judicial remand, the juvenile was produced before a juvenile court.

Kamareddy Superintendent of Police M. Rajesh Chandra said the case, registered on March 26 under Sections 318(2), 318(3), and 353(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 8 of the Telangana State Public Examinations (Prevention of Malpractices and Unfair Means) Act, 1997, has led to the arrest of six individuals so far. Nayeem Khan, who had been absconding, was apprehended on Saturday.

According to the SP, Nayeem Khan was the administrator of a WhatsApp group focused on Jukkal Assembly constituency affairs. It was in this group that Mana Dina Patrika YouTube reporter Gangadhar posted a leaked clip of five SSC exam questions. Instead of deleting the content or alerting authorities, Khan allegedly allowed the clip to spread further, contributing to its viral circulation.

SP Rajesh Chandra warned that misuse of social media platforms like WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram to spread sensitive or unlawful content will be treated seriously. Group admins and individuals who share such clips may also face legal action.