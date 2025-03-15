Telangana Schools Start Half-Day Hours

Hyderabad:Schools in Telangana will begin their half-day schedule on March 15, with revised timings.

Institutions designated as SSC examination centres will function on a separate schedule, with academic sessions running from 1 pm to 5 pm.



The updated schedule also sets the record straight for other schools where the first bell will ring at 7.45 am, followed by the school assembly at 7.50 am. Classes will commence at 8 am and conclude at 12.30 pm.



Regional joint directors and district educational officers have been directed to communicate these timings to schools and monitor compliance. The adjustments are part of the standard shift to half-day classes during the summer months.

