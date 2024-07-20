Top
High School Timings Changed in Telangana

20 July 2024
High School Timings Changed in Telangana
Zilla Parishad High School in Ganneruvaram in Karimnagar district. (Photo: X)

Hyderabad: The State government has changed timings for the high schools. The schools will now function from 9 am to 4.15 pm instead of 9.30 am to 4.45 pm to equate them with primary and upper primary school timings, said in an order issued from the director of school education.

However, the government retained the timings of 8.45 am to 4.00 pm in twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad which are being implemented due to traffic congestion.


