Hyderabad: The State government has changed timings for the high schools. The schools will now function from 9 am to 4.15 pm instead of 9.30 am to 4.45 pm to equate them with primary and upper primary school timings, said in an order issued from the director of school education.



However, the government retained the timings of 8.45 am to 4.00 pm in twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad which are being implemented due to traffic congestion.







