Telangana Sanctions Rs 90 Cr More For Warangal Airport

Hyderabad: The State government has sanctioned an additional amount of ₹90 crore for land acquisition for the Mamnoor Airport project in Warangal.

According to a Government Order issued by the Transport, Roads & Buildings (Airports) Department on Thursday, this is in addition to the ₹205 crore sanctioned on November 11, 2024, for the same purpose. The previous order had authorised the Warangal district collector to acquire 280 acres and 30 guntas of land for airport development.

The finance department has already issued a Budget Release Order (BRO) for ₹205 crore towards land acquisition. “The district collector has requested the government to release the already sanctioned ₹205 crore and to sanction an additional ₹90 crore, totalling ₹295 crore, to the land acquisition officer and revenue divisional officer, Warangal, to finalise the award and disburse compensation to landowners affected by the Mamnoor Airport project,” the GO stated.

Earlier this month, the State government also granted administrative sanction of ₹40.53 lakh for a pre-feasibility study of the proposed greenfield airport at Anthergoan in Peddapalli district.

The Government of Telangana has proposed to develop six regional airports across the State. The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has been appointed as the consultant to prepare the Techno-Economic Feasibility Reports (TEFRs) for these airports. As per a GO issued on October 11, the consultancy fee has been fixed at ₹40,52,946.