Telangana RTC Steps towards Environmental Protection

Hyderabad: As part of its progressive initiative, the TGSRTC has pioneered an innovative retrofitment strategy — converting existing diesel buses into electric vehicles.

With this, the TGSRTC becomes the first State Road Transport Corporation in the country to implement electric bus retrofitment operations on a large scale.

Aligned with the visionary leadership of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, the State government has resolved to establish a pollution-free, sustainable public transport ecosystem in Hyderabad.

The Chief Minister’s green energy mission focuses on clean mobility, renewable energy expansion, and reducing carbon emissions to build a healthier and future-ready Telangana. Strengthening electric public transport is a key component of this broader green development agenda.

The TGSRTC has taken a transformative step toward environmental protection by accelerating the adoption of eco-friendly electric buses to curb rising air pollution and safeguard public health in urban areas.