Telangana RTA Richer by Rs 51,17,514 From Auction of Fancy Registration Numbers

Telangana
DC Correspondent
24 July 2024 3:31 PM GMT
Fancy number plates make it difficult for traffic police to identify the numbers in case of any violations and also for the public to report if any crimes occur. (Representational image)
Hyderabad: The Road Transport Authority (RTA) garnered an overwhelming Rs 51,17,514 from the auction of ‘special’ registration numbers here on Wednesday. The prized number was TG 09 A 9999, which went under the hammer for a whopping Rs 19,51,111.

The culture of flaunting one’s power, money and status by zooming around in swanky cars bearing fancy numbers ostensibly stems from superstitious beliefs.

Other fancy numbers that earned big during the auction included TG 09 B 0001 for Rs 8,25,000; TG 09 B 0009-Rs 6,66,666; TG 09 B 0006-Rs 2,91,166; `TG 09 B 0005-Rs 2,50,149 and TG 09 B 0019-Rs 1,30,000, according to a release from the RTA commissioner’s office.

