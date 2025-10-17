Rs 54 cr Under Mid-day Meal Scheme for Telangana Govt. Schools

HYDERABAD: The directorate of school education has released over Rs 54 crore under the mid-day meal scheme for government schools to cover pending bills for April, June and July. Of this, Rs 25.64 crore has been sanctioned for the supply of eggs for Classes I to VIII, and Rs 28.43 crore for cooking costs for Classes IX and X under the PM Poshan programme. The order issued by director of school education Dr E. Naveen Nicolas directs district educational officers (DEOs) to allot funds to mandal educational officers (MEOs) for disbursement as per local requirements.

For the supply of eggs, Adilabad district received Rs 50.29 lakh, Bhadradri Rs 81.11 lakh, Hyderabad Rs 120.19 lakh, Karimnagar Rs 147.15 lakh and Nizamabad Rs 114.38 lakh.

For Classes IX and X, Rs 28.43 crore has been approved towards cooking costs, which includes Rs 18.88 crore for the general category, Rs 5.84 crore for SC students and Rs 3.70 crore for ST students. Districts such as Rangareddy (Rs 123.75 lakh), Medchal (Rs 98.18 lakh) and Warangal (Rs 90.37 lakh) are among the top recipients.

The proceedings direct DEOs to “issue release orders to the MEOs to carry out the scheme in accordance with guidelines issued by the Government from time to time” and to follow modalities for effective financial transactions. The expenditure will be debitable to the respective heads of account mentioned in the orders.

Both proceedings were attested by the Assistant Director, School Education, and signed by Dr E. Naveen Nicolas.