Telangana: Road Connectivity to Remote Villages Hit by Floods

Adilabad: Floods have severely disrupted road connectivity in Komaram Bheem Asifabad and Adilabad districts, leaving residents of remote villages cut off from towns and struggling to access essential services. Heavy rains lashed Indravelli and Adilabad on Monday night, swelling streams and rivulets and damaging transport links.

Ambulances could not reach several habitations, causing hardships for patients and pregnant women in medical emergencies. Backwaters of the Pranahita river inundated villages and standing crops in Bejjur mandal.

The Dahegaon–Motla road was cut off, while bridges at Kharji (Dahegaon mandal) and Shivapalli (Chinthalamanepalli mandal) were damaged, snapping connectivity. The Pranahita, Wardha and Godavari rivers are still flowing high following heavy rainfall in Nashi of Maharashtra.

Locals urged officials to repair the Adilabad–Utnoor road which was washed away after a breach at the Trivenisangamam project in Muthnoor as it had become accident-prone. Police have set up barricades at damaged stretches to prevent mishaps as movement of heavy vehicles worsened the damage.