Telangana Rising Will Empower People, Says Revanth

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday said that Telangana Rising 2047 aims to build a robust economy that would empower the state to address the welfare needs of people.

Addressing the media persons on Sunday at the Secretariat after reviewing the Telangana Rising 2047 policy document with the ministers and officials, the Chief Minister said that there is every need to take the living standards to a higher level.

"We have food security but couldn’t provide the much-needed nutritious food. We ensured educational facilities till the last hamlet but failed to provide quality education,” Revanth Reddy said, adding further that the goal is to improve technical skills.

The Chief Minister said that the government would strengthen the state's economic system by providing employment opportunities to the youth by attracting multinational companies to invest in Telangana.

"We are calling the vision document Telangana Rising 2047, in which vision and strategy will play a key role for development of Telangana. We are making lakhs of people partners in the vision document. We are preparing the document with the cooperation of organisations like NITI Aayog and ISB," Revanth Reddy said.

Partially explaining about the future plans as part of Telangana Rising 2047, the Chief Minister said that Telangana state is divided into three divisions. The government is looking at the area inside the Outer Ring Road as a Core Urban Region Economy (CURE) for the overall planned development. The government is trying to make it a pollution-free city. Metropolitan cities are currently facing a pollution crisis. We are converting the core urban region into a service sector," Chief Minister said.

In between ORR and Regional Ring Road (RRR), which will be a 360-kilometre stretch, call this as Peri Urban Regional Economy (PURE), which, along with the Bharat Future City, will make it a manufacturing zone. “Greenfield highway, bullet trains are going to come here interlinking to Amaravati or Machilipatnam port," Revanth Reddy said.

Strengthening Telangana's economy by bringing investments through highway, port and airport connectivity, the Chief Minister said that they would set up the third region from the Regional Ring Road to the Telangana borders — called Rural Agriculture Region Economy (CARE) — for promoting agriculture by making farmers partners in the economic development of the state.