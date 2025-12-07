Telangana Rising Will Begin Investment-Led Growth, Says Ponguleti

Hyderabad: Revenue minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy on Sunday said the two-day Telangana Rising Global Summit would usher in the state into a new phase of investment-led growth.

He said the summit, being organised under the leadership of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, is poised to redefine Telangana’s development trajectory. The Bharat Future City venue, he noted, is rapidly evolving to meet global standards, and the event would act as a launchpad to translate long-term development visions into actionable outcomes.

After inspecting the preparations at Bharat Future City in Mirkhanpet on Sunday, he expressed satisfaction over the arrangements, describing the event as a “world-class convergence of global leadership and investment.”

The minister said the summit would reinforce the state’s progress under the Congress government’s two-year governance record and the Vision 2047 framework, bringing sharper focus on attracting top-tier investors and global corporations. “Many initiatives conceptualised by the government would gain fresh momentum with the participation of international stakeholders,” he added.

Calling the summit the beginning of a new chapter for Telangana, Srinivas Reddy said the event aligned the state with global benchmarks in innovation, urban transformation and investment. He expressed confidence that the deliberations and agreements emerging from the summit would accelerate Telangana’s march towards becoming a $3 trillion economy by 2047.

Referring to the Congress government completing two years in office, Srinivas Reddy said the Congress has become the “care-of address for welfare,” fulfilling promises while ensuring inclusive development.

He said the state government has given equal weight to welfare and development, earning the trust of people across all sections. Telangana, he said, has emerged as a model for both effective welfare delivery and structured development planning.

He pointed to the recent victories in the Secunderabad Cantonment and Jubilee Hills bypolls as evidence of public confidence in the Congress government’s performance. Ponguleti recalled that the Congress inherited a financially distressed state due to what he termed “self-serving decisions” of the previous BRS regime. Despite this, the government stabilised the situation and established transparent, people-centric governance within two years, he said.

Srinivas Reddy said innovative welfare schemes such as free fine rice and Indiramma housing schemes have set national benchmarks. Four of the six guarantees have been fully implemented, while portions of the remaining two are underway, with all promises set to be fulfilled, he assured. He added that additional schemes beyond manifesto commitments have also been launched to meet people’s needs.