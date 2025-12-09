Telangana Rising Vision Reflects People's Aspirations, Says Bhatti

Hyderabad: The two-day Telangana Rising Global Summit opened on a grand note at Bharat Future City on Monday, bringing together global delegates, industry leaders and policymakers for the event that the state government described as a defining moment in its long-term growth vision.

Governor Jishnu Dev Varma formally inaugurated the summit, which drew more than 2,000 participants, including 154 delegates from 44 countries across six continents.

Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi, deputy chief minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, and Industries Minister D. Sridhar Babu addressed the inaugural session, while Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee joined virtually.

A key highlight of the inaugural ceremony was the unveiling of a digital statue of Telangana Talli, symbolising the state’s aspirations, cultural roots and technological progress.

Speaking at the event, Governor Varma said Telangana is firmly moving toward its goal of becoming a $3-trillion economy by 2047, supported by clear policy direction and sustainable development initiatives. He cited ongoing programmes to empower women farmers and mentioned new measures to expand mobility and management facilities for women’s groups.

The Deputy Chief Minister presented an overview of the Telangana Vision 2047 Document, stressing that it was not drafted in isolation but shaped through widespread consultations with intellectuals, civil society groups, and the public. “This is not merely a government document — it is the document of the people of Telangana,” he said, stressing that the state’s development agenda will blend economic growth with environmental stewardship.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to achieving Net Zero by 2047, declaring that economic expansion and environmental protection will advance together. Reflecting on Telangana’s well-known hospitality,

Outlining the four pillars of the state’s long-term vision, Bhatti said the push toward a $3-trillion economy is backed by a district-wise and sector-specific roadmap aimed at strengthening every component of the development chain.

The new spatial planning framework — CURE, PURE and RARE — will guide Telangana’s integrated growth: CURE for Hyderabad’s innovation economy, PURE for peri-urban industrial hubs, and RARE for rural agri-driven sustainability.

He highlighted the government’s focus on inclusive development, calling welfare programmes investments in equality and human potential. Sustainability through innovation, he said, will include novel initiatives such as naming public infrastructure after institutions that shaped Telangana’s journey, inspiring future generations.

Calling the vision document “not just a blueprint but a promise,” Bhatti said the summit marks the beginning of a collaborative global effort to propel Telangana into a new era of prosperity and opportunity.