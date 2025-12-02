Telangana Rising Summit: Global Delegates Will Get Taste of Telangana

Hyderabad: Telangana Rising Global Summit delegates will be welcomed with traditional souvenir kits and culinary food baskets. The summit, to be held at Bharat Future City on December 8 and 9, will showcase the state’s rich heritage of arts, culture and cuisine.

Upon their arrival in Hyderabad, official sources said, high-profile corporate delegates from across the world will be welcomed with souvenir kits and culinary food baskets, offering them an introduction to the authentic tastes and traditions of Telangana.

The summit is expected to attract hundreds of industry representatives, several ministers from various countries, CEOs, academics, members from multinational financial institutions and global think tanks. Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has extended invitations to the important business leaders.

The world-class international event, strategically hosted at Bharat Future City, will bring together global and institutional investors, leading real estate players, and diplomats under one roof.

Souvenir kits branded with Pochampally Ikkat and logo of ‘Telangana Rising Global Summit’ would be presented to the business honchos and corporate leaders.

Each kit will feature items deeply rooted in Telangana’s cultural identity, including Pochampally shawls, Cheriyal masks, Hyderabadi attar (perfume), and ornaments such as bracelets and earrings made with Hyderabadi pearls.

The food basket will be crafted with premium branding and an aesthetic, culturally inspired design. The basket will consist of Mahua Laddus, Sakinaalu, Appaalu and Badam Ki Jali.