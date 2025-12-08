Telangana Rising is Unstoppable, Says Revanth Reddy

Speaking at the inaugural session of Telangana Rising Global Summit at Bharat Future City in Kandukur, he said, Telangana is India's youngest State.

“It is full of exciting opportunities. Let me share the vision in brief. We want to become a one trillion dollar economy by 2034, and a three trillion dollar economy by 2047. We comprise around 2.9 per cent of India's population but contribute around five per cent of national GDP. By 2047, I want to contribute 10 per cent of India’s GDP,” he said.

“Our strategy is to make Telangana India’s first and only State to be divided into three clear zones for services, manufacturing, agriculture. We call it the Cure, Pure and Rare model. - Core Urban Region Economy (that is called Cure) - Peri Urban Region Economy (is called pure) - Rural Agriculture Region Economy (is called Rare),” he explained.

“Let me mention the example of Guang-Dong province in China. Guangdong's economy is the largest for any province in China. In 20 plus years, they have achieved the highest investment and growth in the world. We want to replicate the same model in Telangana,” Revanth Reddy said.

“My State has taken inspiration from China, Japan, Germany, South Korea and Singapore. Now, we are getting ready to compete with them. We have also invited them to collaborate, invest and support us in the TelanganaRising journey,” he said.

Revanth Reddy said the people of Telangana fought for decades for a separate Telangana State. In 2014, under the leadership of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, the people achieved their dreams. Telangana became India's youngest State.

“After 10 years, we are now trying to become India's most developed state, and one of the best in the world. Following the Indian model of constitution making, we decided to deliberate upon our future. We asked experts to tell us what we can achieve by 2047, when India will celebrate its 100 years of Independence. This is how the dream of TelanganaRising 2047 was born,” he said.

“In our Telangana culture, when we want to do something great, it is important to take blessings from our Gods. Then we ask for the support of people. We asked our citizens, who told us their expectations, their dreams. Then we took help from our officers, then we asked help from experts in the Central government, Indian School of Business, and finally NITI Aayog. My thanks to all of them for helping create this vision,” he said.