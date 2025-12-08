LIVE: Telangana Rising Global Summit 2025 Kicks Off

Hyderabad: The two-day Telangana Rising Global Summit begins on Monday in Hyderabad, with Governor Jishnu Dev Varma inaugurating the event. The summit will be held at Future City, a massive 100-acre site located in Kandukur, Ranga Reddy district. Organisers anticipate approximately 2,000 visitors, including 154 delegates from 44 countries, to attend the opening ceremony. Preparations have been made in advance to welcome all attendees.

A major address will be delivered by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy at 2.30 pm. His speech will cover key topics such as the Vision 2047 plan, potential business opportunities, government support for investments, Telangana's governance strategies, and the concept of Bharat Future City.

The main hall has a capacity for 2,000 people. Following the speeches, meetings are scheduled, during which contracts with various organizations are expected to be signed. Numerous national representatives and dignitaries have already arrived and are being provided with robust security, particularly at their hotels. Special officers are available to assist the delegates, and passes have been issued to important businessmen and high-ranking officials. The summit will also see attendance from prominent figures in the film, sports, and education sectors.




