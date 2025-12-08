LIVE: Telangana Rising Global Summit 2025 Kicks Off
44 nations meet in Hyderabad; Chief Minister Revanth Reddy will deliver speech at 2.30 pm
Hyderabad: The two-day Telangana Rising Global Summit begins on Monday in Hyderabad, with Governor Jishnu Dev Varma inaugurating the event. The summit will be held at Future City, a massive 100-acre site located in Kandukur, Ranga Reddy district. Organisers anticipate approximately 2,000 visitors, including 154 delegates from 44 countries, to attend the opening ceremony. Preparations have been made in advance to welcome all attendees.
A major address will be delivered by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy at 2.30 pm. His speech will cover key topics such as the Vision 2047 plan, potential business opportunities, government support for investments, Telangana's governance strategies, and the concept of Bharat Future City.
The main hall has a capacity for 2,000 people. Following the speeches, meetings are scheduled, during which contracts with various organizations are expected to be signed. Numerous national representatives and dignitaries have already arrived and are being provided with robust security, particularly at their hotels. Special officers are available to assist the delegates, and passes have been issued to important businessmen and high-ranking officials. The summit will also see attendance from prominent figures in the film, sports, and education sectors.
Live Updates
- 8 Dec 2025 1:06 PM IST
Sports icons Kapil Dev, Abhinav Bindra, and Bhaichung Bhutia praised CM Revanth Reddy's vision for elevating sports at the Telangana Rising Global Summit 2025 in Bharat Future City. They commended the government's efforts to nurture talent, boost community athletics, and build India's sporting future from Telangana. The sports panel is among the summit's 27 sessions outlining a path to a $3 trillion economy by 2047.
- 8 Dec 2025 12:55 PM IST
Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, and actor Akkineni Nagarjuna have arrived at the Telangana Rising Global Summit venue in Future City. Their presence marks final preparations for the Inaugural Plenary at 1:00 pm, launching the two-day event.
- 8 Dec 2025 12:26 PM IST
The Telangana Rising Global Summit 2025 opened to strong political and celebrity support at Bharat Future City. Actress Aditi Rao Hydari welcomed guests as a "proud Telangana girl," while Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu wished the summit success in fostering growth and innovation, addressing Telangana CM Revanth Reddy and the event’s official account. The summit features 27 panel discussions and aims to outline Telangana’s path to a $3 trillion economy by 2047, with Governor Jishnu Dev Varma inaugurating the event and notable figures like SS Rajamouli, PV Sindhu, and Anil Kumble attending.
- 8 Dec 2025 12:16 PM IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has sent his best wishes to the Telangana Rising Global Summit 2025 through a social media post. He expressed hope that the summit would create new opportunities for growth, innovation, and progress. Naidu also directed his message to Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and the summit's official account, highlighting positive relations between the two states on the event's first day.
- 8 Dec 2025 12:10 PM IST
Telangana Rising Global Summit 2025: A 2-Day Agenda to Forge a $3 Trillion Economy
The Telangana Rising Global Summit (TRGS) 2025, taking place on December 8-9, is a high-octane economic conclave structured into 27 sessions across four halls, all aimed at realizing the state's ambitious Vision 2047 roadmap for a $3 trillion economy.
Here is a summary of the key thematic areas covered in the two-day schedule:
1. The $3 Trillion Economy and Governance
• Vision 2047 Launch: The event culminates with the formal release of the Telangana Rising 2047 Vision Document on Day 2 (6:00 PM), detailing the roadmap for the next two decades.
• Economic Strategy: Sessions like "Towards $3T economy: leveraging Capital & Productivity" and "Bharat Future City as a Magnet for $3T Telangana" focus on macro-economic planning and the development of the new economic hub.
• Business Ecosystem: Discussions are set to cover "Building Telangana’s Entrepreneurship Ecosystem: Ease of Doing Business 2.0" and the role of "Global Capability Centres" in scaling up the state's IT and financial services sector.
2. Infrastructure and Urban Development
• Future Cities: A major focus is on Bharat Future City and the use of Innovative PPPs (Public-Private Partnerships) to harness private capital for public goods.
• Connectivity: Sessions address both urban and rural connectivity, including "Musi Rejuvenation & Blue-Green Infrastructure in Hyderabad" and "Connected Telangana: Integrated Transport & Urban-Rural Connectivity."
• Housing & Investment: Prospects in the Affordable Housing Sector are on the agenda as a key area for inclusive investment.
3. Green Transition and Technology
• Sustainable Energy: The summit leads with sessions on "The Just Transition into 2047: Powering Telangana’s future" and "Green Mobility 2047: Zero Emission Vehicles," highlighting the state’s commitment to sustainability.
• Advanced Tech: Discussions on "Tech Telangana 2047: Semiconductors, Frontier Technologies" are set to position the state as a hub for cutting-edge industries like AI and chip manufacturing.
4. Human Capital, Inclusion, and Global Outreach
• Life Sciences & Health: Sessions are dedicated to the "Genome Valley & Beyond: Accelerating Innovation in Life Sciences" and creating "Accessible, Affordable, & Equitable Health Care for All."
• Talent and Education: The agenda addresses "Talent Mobility" (in partnership with TOMCOM & MEA) and establishing "Telangana as a Global Education Hub."
• Social & Economic Inclusion: Critical topics include the "Gig Economy," "Fostering Entrepreneurship in Women," and a focus on "Inclusive Prosperity: Expanding Opportunity for Everyone."
5. Sectoral Deep Dives and Soft Power
• Agriculture: The RARE Strategy aims to increase farmers' income through value chains.
• Global Partnerships: Dedicated country sessions with Korea, Australia, and Canada, along with "Telangana Partnering with ASEAN Tigers," underscore the push for international trade and collaboration.
• Soft Power: Sessions like "The Creative Century: India's Soft Power & the Future of Entertainment" and "Telangana's Olympic Gold Quest" will feature prominent figures from the film, entertainment, and sports industries.
The summit is designed to be a decisive platform for securing investments and showcasing Telangana's potential to a global audience, with MoUs across tourism, infrastructure, and clean energy expected to be signed.