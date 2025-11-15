Telangana Rising Global Summit to Bring 1,300 High-Profile Participants from India and Abroad

Hyderabad: The Telangana Rising Global Summit 2025, scheduled to be held at Bharat Future City in Mucherla on December 8 and 9, is poised to bring together more than 1,300 high-profile participants from India and abroad. The two-day event is set to host industry captains, global investors, IT leaders, diplomats, prominent sports personalities, film industry figures, real estate and infrastructure developers, and delegates from major multilateral organisations.

Leading national industry bodies including CII, Ficci, Nasscom and Assocham, along with chiefs of public sector banks and top financial institutions, will also be part of the gathering.

Chief Secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao on Saturday reviewed arrangements for the event with senior officials and directed departments to ensure seamless coordination. He said the summit was being organised in line with Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s vision of positioning Telangana as a global investment destination and showcasing the state’s progress across sectors.

The Mucherla venue will host 70 thematic stalls featuring audio-visual presentations, graphics, animated content and sectoral exhibits designed to offer an immersive understanding of Telangana’s growth story, flagship programmes and emerging opportunities.

Ramakrishna Rao noted that the summit would serve as a platform to present the Telangana Vision document, which outlines the state’s development roadmap for the coming years. He stated that the document, to be unveiled during the event, will highlight the government’s achievements and its ambitious targets, including the goal of reaching a $1 trillion economy by 2035 expanding to $3 trillion by 2047. He described these milestones as attainable with coordinated efforts and sustained focus across all departments.

Calling for active participation from every wing of the administration, the Chief Secretary said the summit offers a crucial opportunity for departments to display their ongoing projects, innovative practices and future strategies. He stressed the need for meticulous planning, strict adherence to timelines and flawless execution to deliver a summit that reflects Telangana’s dynamism and commitment to inclusive growth.

He instructed officials to ensure that the event embodies the State’s spirit of innovation, resilience and forward momentum. With a diverse set of global delegates expected, he said the summit must project Telangana as a hub of transformational development and long-term investment potential.

The meeting was attended by YAT&C special chief secretary Jayesh Ranjan, roads, buildings and transport special chief secretary Vikas Raj, special chief secretary Sabyasachi Ghosh and senior officials from related departments.