Telangana Rising Global Summit: Revanth Reddy Assigns Invitation Duties to Ministers

Arrangements are being made for the organizing the Telangana Rising Global Summit scheduled on December 8 and 9. The government Chief Secretary K. Ramakrishna has issued orders to the officials to organize the programme smoothly putting in all their efforts, to meet the international standards. He asked the officials to ensure that the guests and VIPs from other nations are provided all facilities. The government is eyeing to attract investments through the Summit.

The Summit will be organized at Bharat Future City in Hyderabad.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has assigned the responsibility of inviting chief ministers of other states to different ministers.

Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy would invited the CMs of Jammu and Kashmir and Gujarat states, while Minister Damodar Rajanarsimha would invited those of Punjab and Haryana.

Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy would invited the CM of Andhra Pradesh, Minister Sridhar Babu would extend invitation to Karnataka and Tamil Nadu CMs. Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy will extend invitation to Uttar Pradesh, minister Ponnam Prabhakar to Rajasthan CM, Minister Konda Surekha to Chhattisgarh CM, Minister Seetakka to West Bengal CM, Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao to Madhya Pradesh CM, Minister Jupalli Krishna Rao to Assam CM, Minister Adluri Lakshman to Himachal Pradesh CM, Minister Vakiti Srihari to Odisha CM and Minister Azharuddin to the Maharashtra CM.

Revanth Reddy also asked the ministers to extend special invitation to the MPs and ensure all of them attend the Summit.