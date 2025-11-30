Telangana Rising Celebrations at Major Towns, Says Bhatti

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Malli Bhatti Vikramarka on Sunday said that the Telangana Rising celebrations would mark two years of the Congress government in Telangana. He said celebrations will be held at the headquarters of the erstwhile districts from December 1 to 6.

IT minister D. Sridhar Babu said that Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy would participate as the chief guest at the celebrations held in each of the erstwhile districts. Ministers, MLAs, MLCs, and MPs from the respective districts will also attend these celebrations.

He said the exhibition stalls set up for the Global Summit will be open to the public on December 11, 12, and 13.

At Osmania University, the Chief Minister would lay the foundation for major development works being taken up on the campus. He will also engage in discussions with intellectuals on key issues related to the education system.

Vision, statewide

Dec. 1: Makthal, (erstwhile Mahbubnagar)

Dec. 2: Kothagudem (erstwhile Khammam)

Dec. 3: Husnabad (Karimnagar)

Dec. 4: Adilabad

Dec. 5: Narsampet (erstwhile Warangal)

Dec. 6: Devarakonda (erstwhile Nalgonda)

Global Summit at Future City:

Dec. 8: Presentation on governance, development and welfare achievements of two years

Dec. 9: Telangana Rision vision documentary outlining how state will be transformed into a #3 trillion economy and release of development roadmap.