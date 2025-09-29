Telangana Reverses 'OG' Movie Ticket Rate Hike

Hyderabad: The Telangana Government, through the Hyderabad Police Commissioner’s office, has ordered cinema halls to suspend enhanced ticket rates for the movie "OG."

The decision follows directives from the Telangana High Court, which initially allowed a temporary ticket hike (Rs 100 for single screens, Rs 150 for multiplexes) from September 25 to October 4, 2025.

However, after a writ petition challenged the hike, the High Court suspended the enhanced rates. The court mandates that all single-screen and multiplex licensees must revert to collecting the original ticket rates fixed by the government's 2021 order (G.O Ms. No.120).

The High Court also stressed the strict enforcement of the film’s "A" (Adults) certification, directing the Police Commissioner to ensure only patrons aged 18 and above view the film.

The suspension of the ticket hike will remain in effect until the next court hearing on October 9, 2025. Police warned that failure to comply with the court order will result in legal action.