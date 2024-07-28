Telangana: Revenue minister promises facelift for villages

Khammam: Minister for Revenue Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy on Sunday said the State government is planning to change the face of villages by developing infrastructure and amenities.





Ponguleti made this announcement while laying down the foundation stone for roadside drains costing Rs 15 lakhs at Paeru. Additionally, he launched the work on a road from Thurakagudem to Kistapuram at Rs 1.8 crore in Kusumanchi mandal in the district.

The Minister said most villages are struggling with poor sanitation and lack of facilities, as the BRS government had projected one or two programms to showcase overall development of rural areas. However, the State government is now working with a plan to ensure overall development of villages, he added.





Rs 29,816 crore has been earmarked by the state government in the budget for rural development. The state government would improve road connectivity to interior villages and also provide essential facilities including supply of safe drinking water, he said.

Srinivas Reddy exuded confidence that the initiatives of the state government to support agriculture would also help in strengthening rural economy.



He instructed officials to lay special focus on improving sanitation and cleanliness which would create a healthy atmosphere in villages.



The Congress is committed to fulfilling all its pre-poll promises and will ensure every eligible family get benefits of welfare schemes, including Indiramma houses, he said.



While returning from Thurkagudem, the minister stopped at agricultural fields and interacted with women agriculture labourers. He inquired them about the financial condition of their families and education of their children. Earlier, he distributed cheques of CMRF to 37 persons in his camp office at Palair.

