Telangana: Revenue Meets Drive Land Issues Enrollment

Warangal: To address land-related issues, the Congress government introduced the Bhu Bharati Revenue Act-2025 with much emphasis in the state. Following government directives, officials conducted Revenue Grama Sabhas across all revenue villages in the erstwhile Warangal and Karimnagar districts on Tuesday, collecting applications from farmers and others facing land-related problems.

District collectors, MLAs and public representatives inspected the revenue meetings held in their respective districts and regions. The meetings operated with two teams deployed in each revenue village from 9 am to 4 pm. Local tahsildars had earlier run extensive campaigns in their villages to create awareness about the revenue meetings, which will continue until June 20.

Mahabubabad district collector Adwait Kumar Singh, who inspected the meetings in Singaram and Vavilala revenue villages, directed the revenue staff to strictly follow government instructions. He ordered that application forms be provided in advance to the public and that officials thoroughly review the submissions before acceptance.

He further instructed officials to enroll the applications online daily after verification. Special help desks must be set up at the revenue meetings to assist people with filling out their forms.

Karimnagar collector Pamela Satpathy, inspecting meetings in Asifnagar and Durshed revenue villages, explained that just as individuals have an Aadhaar card, landowners will now receive a Bhudhaar card containing complete details of their land holdings.

From now on, all land transactions in the state will require attached maps along with the documents. The government has trained around 7,000 private surveyors to facilitate this process. During land mutation, notices must be issued to all family members, a new legal provision aimed at ensuring the process is completed within 30 days, she added.