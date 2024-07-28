Telangana: Revanth Reddy announces sops for Kalwakurthi

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy said that a 100-bed hospital would be set up in Kalwakurthi. He sanctioned Rs 10 crore to improve facilities in government schools in Madugula mandal. He said that a four-lane road would be laid between Kalwakurthi and Hyderabad.

The CM unveiled a bronze statue of senior Congress leader late S. Jaipal Reddy in Kalwakurthi on Sunday. Addressing a public meeting on the occasion, Revanth Reddy said that funds would also be sanctioned for the construction of a R&B guest house in the area. Roads will be laid from all the village panchayats to the mandal centres in the constituency, he said.

He said that the Kandra school would be developed at a cost of Rs 5 crore and that Young India Skill University would be set up at Mucherla. The university will be developed in 50 acres at a cost of Rs 100 crore, he said.

The CM said: "I am son of Nallamala and brother to all of you."

Reminding about the contribution of senior Congress leader S. Jaipal Reddy, Revanth Reddy said that he continued in public life till he breathed his last, whether in power or in the opposition. Jaipal Reddy strictly followed moral and ethical principles in his life and continued to practise the same in his political career, Revanth said.

He informed that Jaipal Reddy suggested the closure of doors and cut the live telecast when the separate Telangana Bill was being passed in Lok Sabha. However, the Congress did not come to power in 2014. If the Congress would have clinched power, Jaipal Reddy would have been made the Chief Minister," Revanth Reddy said.

Speaking about the farm loan waiver, the CM said that loans worth Rs 1 lakh had already been waived. By August 15, the process of waiving loans of Rs 2 lakh would also be completed.

The CM asked all the Congress leaders and functionaries to get ready for the local body elections.