Telangana: Revanth moots Kochi-like airport at Mamnoor

Hyderabad:Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has directed officials to develop the upcoming Mamnoor airport in Warangal along the lines of Kochi airport, ensuring that the project fosters continuous economic activity in the region.

Following the Centre's approval for Mamnoor airport on Friday, Reddy held a review meeting on Saturday to assess the progress and future plans for the project.

Officials briefed him about details of the new airport, including land acquisition status and pending works.



The Chief Minister instructed officials to expedite the land acquisition process and finalise the airport's design at the earliest. Stressing the importance of the project, he said that it should be developed as a key asset for Warangal, a city witnessing rapid growth and development in north Telangana.

Reddy said that the airport should offer regular flight services and generate economic opportunities in the surrounding areas.



To ensure smooth execution, he urged the officials to conduct regular reviews and provide the government with monthly progress reports on the status of construction.

On this occasion, ministers, MPs, MLAs, and other leaders from the undivided Warangal district, including ministers Konda Surekha and Seethakka met the Chief Minister to express their gratitude for his persistent efforts in securing the Centre's approval for Mamnoor airport.