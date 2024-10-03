Telangana: Revanth launches CM Cup 2024

Huderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy inaugurated the CM Cup at LB Stadium on Thursday with a mission to promote sports, discover hiddentalent and provide them with the training and support.



Speaking on this occasion, Revanth Reddy emphasised that the Congress government is committed to making Telangana a sports hub. He recalled Hyderabad's past glory, having hosted the Commonwealth and Afro-Asian Games 25 years ago, and criticised the previous BRS regime for neglecting sports over the last decade.

"It is unfortunate and painful that youth in Hyderabad are falling prey to drugs instead of pursuing sports as a career," he said. The Chief Minister said the state government is working to establish Hyderabad as a global sports venue, citing examples of local athletes like world boxing champion Nikhat Zareen, who hails from a remote area in Telangana and was recently appointed as a DSP in the police department in recognition of her achievements.

The CM also highlighted the state government's decision to appoint Hyderabad-based international cricketer Mohammed Siraj as a DSP, along with the achievements of badminton champion P.V. Sindhu, veteran cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin, and renowned football coach Rahim, all of whom have brought pride to Hyderabad and India.

"To further this vision, Telangana has adopted the Under-17 National Football Team, aiming to promote Hyderabad as a sports hub. The state is also setting up the Young India Sports University, which will focus on grooming athletes and employ South Korean coaches to provide better training. A small country like South Korea won 36 medals in the recent Olympics. We need to adopt similar strategies to achieve success," Revanth Reddy explained.