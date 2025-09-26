Telangana Reserves 42% Local Body Seats for BCs

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Friday issued orders providing 42% reservation for Backward Classes (BCs) in rural and urban local bodies across the state. The move follows recommendations of a dedicated commission headed by retired IAS officer Busani Venkateshwara Rao, based on the Socio-Economic, Educational, Employment, Political, and Caste (SEEEPC) Survey.

The government said the decision was necessary to address the inadequate political representation of BCs, who constitute over 56% of the state’s population. The measure, backed by unanimous approval of The Telangana Backward Classes (Reservations of Seats in Rural and Urban Local Bodies) Bill, 2025, aims to ensure inclusive growth and social justice.

The Panchayat Raj, Rural Development, and Municipal Administration departments have been directed to implement the order immediately.