Telangana RERA Orders Developer to Provide Amenities

Hyderabad: Telangana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) has directed SK Constructions, led by B.R. Mohan Reddy, to address complaints on unfulfilled amenities, structural issues and lack of Manjeera water supply at Padmasreekar Icon, a residential project in Gajularamaram.

A case, filed by complainant B.M. Vamshi Krishna, Racha Naveen Kumar and other flat owners, alleged the builder had failed to provide facilities such as a play area, gym and multipurpose hall as promised to them even after charging them Rs 3 lakh per unit for amenities. Additionally, the residents also claimed they were charged up to Rs 10,000 extra for drinking water supply which never materialised.

During the hearing, the builder denied any wrongdoing and stated that all amenities and specifications were delivered as per the agreement and brochure. He argued that the gym, play area and multipurpose hall were not included in the sanctioned plan but were later constructed at the request of the residents. The developer also claimed that the water connection was to be arranged by the residents themselves.

Following multiple hearings, RERA ordered a technical inspection of the project, which confirmed several deficiencies such as the absence of a drinking water connection, structural issues like water leakage, deteriorating terrace waterproofing and cracked walls, lack of security peepholes, water seepage and poor drainage.

Based on the report, RERA directed the builder to rectify the structural defects and provide the Manjeera water connection as assured. On the disputed amenities, the authority noted that while the builder had advertised them, they were not included in the agreement or sanctioned plan, therefore, residents cannot claim them as a right.