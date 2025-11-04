TG Reports Strong GST Growth in October 2025

Hyderabad: Telangana has witnessed a robust growth in Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections for October 2025, recording a 10 per cent increase over the same month last year. With a total gross monthly GST collection of Rs 5,726 crores, Telangana has outperformed several major states, bolstering its fiscal health amid a challenging economic environment.

According to the latest GST data ending October 31, 2025, Telangana's gross GST revenue rose from Rs 5,211 crore in October 2024 to Rs 5,726 crore this year, marking one of the stronger growth rates nationally. This compares favourably to some larger states such as Andhra Pradesh (minus-9 per cent growth), Rajasthan (minus-three), and West Bengal (minus-one), though it trails behind high performers like Karnataka and Gujarat, which posted a growth of 10 per cent and six per cent respectively.

Telangana's net GST collections, which account for refunds and settlements, stood at Rs 38,648 crore cumulatively through October 2025, up significantly from Rs 31,506 crore during the same period last year. This 23 per cent growth in net revenue reflects effective tax administration and compliance in the state.

The SGST portion (state GST plus the share from IGST settlements) reached Rs 26,334 crores post-settlement, showing a steady 4 per cent growth in the current fiscal year. In comparison, Maharashtra leads with a post-settlement SGST of Rs 1,10,910 crore and a higher growth rate of 15 per cent, but Telangana's performance remains impressive given its smaller size.

Despite Telangana's positive GST growth, experts caution that achieving consistent growth amid changing economic conditions and GST rate revisions demands further efforts to enhance the taxpayer base and digitisation of tax processes.