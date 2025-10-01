Telangana Reports 7,760 Road Deaths in 2023

Hyderabad: Telangana recorded 22,903 road accidents in 2023, which left more than 21,000 people injured and claimed 7,760 lives, according to the latest Crime in India 2023 report released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB). The state accounted for nearly five per cent of all road accidents reported nationwide.

Overspeeding remained the leading cause of fatalities, responsible for 6,720 deaths. The overall toll marked a 1.33 per cent rise from 7,559 deaths recorded in 2022. Telangana’s accidental death rate stood at 35 per lakh population, higher than the national average of 31.9.

Two-wheelers were the most vulnerable category, accounting for 3,844 deaths. This was followed by 583 deaths involving cars, SUVs and jeeps, 401 from trucks and lorries, 104 from buses, 274 from tractors, and 354 from auto-rickshaws and other three-wheelers. Less frequent but notable cases included 79 cyclists, 39 handcart or cycle-rickshaw users, and even one fatality involving an animal-drawn vehicle.

Pedestrians also formed a major risk group, with 1,554 deaths reported in 2023. Most fatalities occurred on other roads — including village and sub-roads — which accounted for 3,885 deaths. National highways claimed 3,053 lives, state highways 717, and expressways five.

The NCRB data also showed that most accidents occurred between 6 pm and 9 pm, with December recording the highest number of cases at 2,249.

Other major causes included 476 deaths due to dangerous or careless driving, 171 from driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and 83 from collisions with parked vehicles. Less frequent causes included six deaths due to fatigue, 25 linked to vehicle defects, 13 from animal crossings, 25 from adverse weather, and eight due to poor road infrastructure.

Officials said the data highlights the urgent need for improved road engineering, stricter speed enforcement and greater driver awareness, especially during evening hours when accident rates peak.