Telangana Reports 44 Fire Incidents During Diwali Celebrations

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Disaster Response and Fire Services department receiving 44 fire-related calls across the state during the Diwali celebrations this year. Of these, 38 were classified as minor, three as medium, and one as a serious fire that broke out in an industrial unit in Sangareddy district.

Firefighters across multiple districts were kept on high alert to respond swiftly to festival-related emergencies.

According to the data, the number of temporary firecracker shop licenses issued has seen a rise over the past three years, going up from 6,439 in 2023 to 7,516 in 2024 to 8,019 this year.

Records also showed that fire incidents during the Diwali season, two days before and after the festival, had declined from 164 in 2023 to 95 in 2024 last year.

While the number of reported calls this year remained manageable, the control room and firefighters were on their toes to attend to distress calls and rescue missions. Officials urged citizens to adhering to safety guidelines while using fireworks and to immediately alert fire control rooms in case of any emergency.