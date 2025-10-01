Telangana Reports 1,709 SC/ST Atrocity Cases In 2023

Hyderabad:NCRB data revealed that the number of crimes registered under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act has shown a steady trend in Telangana over the last three years, with the state recording 1,772 cases in 2021, 1,787 cases in 2022, and 1,709 cases in 2023. In Hyderabad, the numbers stood at 104, 113, and 134, respectively, during the same period.

The state has the SC population of 54.3 lakh and has seen a crime rate of 31.5 percent under this category. Data also highlighted that the chargesheeting rate remains is recorded at 74.6 per cent for Telangana and 71.4 per cent for Hyderabad. Meanwhile, the ST population counts to 32.9 lakhs, with the crime rate at 17.5 per cent in Telangana and the charge sheet percentage at 76.4 per cent.



The offences recorded under the SC/ST Act are read with IPC sections, including murder, attempt to murder, simple and grievous hurt, assault on women with intent to outrage modesty, insult to the modesty of women, kidnapping, abduction, rape, attempt to commit rape, rioting, robbery, dacoity, arson and criminal intimidation.

Meanwhile, offences booked exclusively under the SC/ST Act are related to intentional insult or intimidation with an intent to humiliate, illegal occupation or dispossession of land belonging to SCs, preventing or obstructing usage of public spaces or passages, as well as forcing victims to leave their place of residence or subjecting them to social boycott.

Crimes against SC persons



Category - Telangana - Hyderabad

Cases - 1,709 - 120

Victims - 1,895 - 130



Arrested: - 1,329 - NA



False report: - 316 - 2

Mistake/civil dispute -32 - 17

Insufficient proof -43 - 11



Chargesheeted: -751 - 44



Pendency: - 38.6% - 52.7%



Pending from ‘22: - 6,880 - 423



Cases for trial in ’23: - 1,154 - 74



Cases abated: - 6 - 0



Cases quashed: - 10 - 0

Acquitted: - 813 - 28

Convicted: -4 - 0



Cases reported pertaining to ST people



Category - Telangana - Hyderabad



Cases - 575 - 30



Victims - 575 - 30



Arrested: - 10 - NA



False report: - 113 - 0



Mistake/civil dispute - 10 - 5



Insufficient proof - 1 - 0



Chargesheeted: -275 - 0

Pendency: - 35.8% - 65.3%

Pending from ‘22: - 1,977 - 78

Cases for trial in ’23: - 401 - 12

Cases abated: - 6 - 1

Cases quashed: - 5 - 0

Acquitted: - 265 - 7



Convicted: - 0 - 0





