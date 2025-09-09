Telangana Registers Peak Demand of 15,906 Megawatts on Monday

Hyderabad: Telangana registered peak demand of 15,906 megawatts on Monday as against 15,570 megawatts recorded State-wide last year.

In Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TGSPDCL) limits, the peak demand recorded on September 20, 2024 during Kharif season was 9,910 megawatts, while on September 8 this year, it reached a new high of 10,450 megawatts, with a consumption of 203.38 million units.

With growing domestic and industrial power demand and consumption in the state, agricultural power usage during this Kharif season has also surged significantly. In response to the rising demand, TGSPDCL CMD Musharraf Faruqui conducted a video conference with Chief Engineers and Superintending Engineers.

He instructed rural district power officials to remain vigilant and ensure uninterrupted power supply without any issues. Due to recent heavy rainfall, water availability has increased, leading to a significant rise in Kharif cultivation across the State.

Compared to the same season last year, power consumption has increased by over 50 per cent. In the Southern Discom region, power consumption in several districts has nearly doubled. Notably, in the combined Nalgonda district, power consumption on September 1 last year was 13.6 million units, while this year, on the same day, it surged to 33.82 million units, registering a remarkable 148 per cent increase. Similarly, power consumption has significantly risen in several other districts.

In the Southern Discom region, approximately 26,000 additional distribution transformers have been sanctioned this year. Currently, there are 4.92 distribution transformers in rural districts. The CMD directed that sufficient distribution transformers (DTRs) must be kept in rolling stock in every circle to replace any faulty transformers immediately. He also instructed power officials to regularly conduct field visits and inspect power equipment stores and transformer repair centers diligently.