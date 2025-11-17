Telangana Registers Nearly A Third Of Waqf Properties

Hyderabad: Telangana has registered over 10,000 of its 34,000 notified Waqf properties on the Umeed portal, placing it in the second position nationally. The Waqf Board has also advised nearly 25,000 self-styled committees — run by private individuals who manage masjids, dargahs and graveyards — to register on the Umeed portal.

“These committees must provide clear documentation under the Waqf ‘user category’. The Board will assist these properties in completing the registration,” said Waqf Board CEO Md. Asadullah.

“Once these self-styled committees register, they will receive administrative and legal support in case of disputes. If they approach individually, the Board will not be responsible,” he added.

While hereditary mutawallis serve as permanent custodians, other custodians are appointed by the Board only as temporary administrators for periods ranging from one to three years, and they do not hold ownership rights.

Managing committees whose tenure has expired have been asked to coordinate with the Waqf Board for registration.

Asadullah said the Board is only providing assistance and cooperation to the custodians. “The individuals themselves are responsible for furnishing accurate details, and after the registration process they cannot blame the Board for any mistakes,” he added.

Waqf Board member Abul Fateh Syed Bandagi Badesha Quadri urged institutional administrators, managing committees and mutawallis not to hesitate in providing the date of establishment of the institution. Those who do not possess the gazette notification, he said, should mention the institution as ‘religious and pious’.

He added that several questions on the portal may seem difficult and advised custodians to fill in only the mandatory fields and skip those that are not applicable. He reminded them to furnish a correct demarcation plan, including any newly extended area.

Officials said serious efforts have been made with the Supreme Court and the Central government to seek an extension of the deadline for registering property details.