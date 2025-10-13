Telangana Records Sharp Fall in Seasonal Diseases

Hyderabad: Telangana has recorded a sharp decline in seasonal diseases this year compared to the last two years, according to data reviewed by health minister C. Damodar Rajanarsimha at a meeting with senior officials. Health secretary Dr Christina Z. Chongthu and director of public health Dr B. Ravinder Nayak said that cases of dengue, malaria, typhoid and chikungunya had significantly dropped across the state.

Between January and September 2024, Telangana reported 361 cases of chikungunya against 249 in the same period this year. Malaria cases declined from 226 to 209; and typhoid cases plunged 55 per cent from 10,149 to 4;,and dengue cases dived by 2,900 compared to the previous year.

Rajanarsimha praised the health department’s improved disease control measures and attributed the success to enhanced surveillance, sanitation efforts and inter-departmental coordination. He cautioned that slight increases had been observed in Greater Hyderabad and a few other districts, directing officials to intensify anti-larval operations in those areas.