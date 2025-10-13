 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Telangana Records Sharp Fall in Seasonal Diseases

Telangana
DC Correspondent
13 Oct 2025 11:10 PM IST

Malaria cases declined from 226 to 209; and typhoid cases plunged 55 per cent from 10,149 to 4;,and dengue cases dived by 2,900 compared to the previous year

Telangana Records Sharp Fall in Seasonal Diseases
x
Health secretary Dr Christina Z. Chongthu and director of public health Dr B. Ravinder Nayak said that cases of dengue, malaria, typhoid and chikungunya had significantly dropped across the state.

Hyderabad: Telangana has recorded a sharp decline in seasonal diseases this year compared to the last two years, according to data reviewed by health minister C. Damodar Rajanarsimha at a meeting with senior officials. Health secretary Dr Christina Z. Chongthu and director of public health Dr B. Ravinder Nayak said that cases of dengue, malaria, typhoid and chikungunya had significantly dropped across the state.

Between January and September 2024, Telangana reported 361 cases of chikungunya against 249 in the same period this year. Malaria cases declined from 226 to 209; and typhoid cases plunged 55 per cent from 10,149 to 4;,and dengue cases dived by 2,900 compared to the previous year.

Rajanarsimha praised the health department’s improved disease control measures and attributed the success to enhanced surveillance, sanitation efforts and inter-departmental coordination. He cautioned that slight increases had been observed in Greater Hyderabad and a few other districts, directing officials to intensify anti-larval operations in those areas.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Hyderabad seasonal disease decline Telangana health statistics 2024 dengue malaria typhoid chikungunya cases C. Damodar Rajanarsimha health meeting public health director B. Ravinder Nayak 
India Southern States Telangana 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X