Telangana records lowest inflation in India

Hyderabad: Telangana has recorded the lowest inflation rate in the country at 4.24 per cent, according to the Consumer Price Index (CPI) data released by the Central government. The CPI tracks the average change in prices for a basket of goods and services, including food grains, fruits, vegetables, milk, eggs, petrol, diesel, clothing, and housing.

Chhattisgarh, Bihar, and Odisha have the highest inflation rates at 8.39 per cent, 7.55 per cent, and 6.78 per cent, respectively. The national average inflation rate stands at 5.48 per cent.

In Telangana, rural areas recorded an inflation rate of 4.88 per cent, while urban areas registered 3.73 per cent. One factor contributing to the lower inflation rate in the state is the relatively higher price base in Telangana.