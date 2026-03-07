Telangana: Temperatures Touch 41°C in Several Districts

Hyderabad: Telangana witnessed the hottest day of the season so far, with several districts recording temperatures between 40°C and 41°C on Friday. Districts in eastern and northern parts of the state, including Khammam, Mahabubabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mulugu, Mancherial, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Adilabad and Jagtial reported the highest temperatures.

Hyderabad also experienced intense heat, with temperatures reaching around 37°C to 38°C across the city.

Weather observers said similar high temperatures are likely to continue on Saturday. However, a slight respite from the heat is expected between March 8 and March 11.

Temperatures are likely to rise again from March 12 to March 15. Meanwhile, weather conditions may change after March 16, with forecasts indicating the possibility of unseasonal rains and thunderstorms in parts of the state.

Residents have been advised to take precautions against the heat and stay updated on weather alerts in the coming days.