Telangana Real Estate Appellate Tribunal Begins Operations

Hyderabad: The Telangana Real Estate Appellate Tribunal began its operations on Wednesday, following the issuance of GO No. 503 by the state government. The tribunal would commence hearings on appeals on the judgments of the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) starting Friday.

This notification allows the tribunal to conduct its activities from Krishna Hostel at the Dr MCRHRD Institute, Jubilee Hills, in Hyderabad.

Additionally, GO No. 117 sanctioned 33 permanent posts for the tribunal across various categories to improve its capabilities. Chaired by Justice A. Rajasekhar Reddy, former judge of the Telangana High Court, the tribunal’s inaugural meeting included N. Satyanarayana, chairman of RERA, Chitra Ramachandran, retired IAS officer, and other officials. They discussed the allocation of government facilities for the tribunal’s functions and the new staffing provisions.

Justice Rajasekhar Reddy said this initiative aims to streamline real estate dispute resolution in Telangana, ensuring greater efficiency in the sector.