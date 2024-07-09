Telangana Ready to Cooperate to Develop National Highways: Revanth

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has assured the state government’s full cooperation for the construction of national highways and said it is ready to remove the hurdles, if any, to develop the highways in the state.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) officials held a meeting with Revanth Reddy at his residence on Tuesday. State roads and buildings minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, NHAI project member Anil Chaudhary, R&B special secretary Dasari Harichandana, CMO secretary Shanawaz Qasim and others participated in the meeting.

The officials explained to the Chief Minister various problems including land acquisition in the construction of roads which are being taken by the NHAI in the state. Revanth Reddy responded positively and promised to address the issues and called a high-level meeting at the Secretariat on Wednesday.

District collectors, where the national highways are being constructed and the officials of the forest department, will also participate in the meeting to resolve the problems raised by the NHAI.

Revanth Reddy asked the NHAI officials to take up the Hyderabad-Manneguda road works immediately and resolve the issues by holding talks with the contract agency. The highway authorities are also advised to start the widening of the Hyderabad-Vijayawada national highway works and move forward in coordination with Andhra Pradesh government.

The Chief Minister brought to the attention of the officials the efforts put by the Andhra Pradesh government for the sanction of the greenfield highway project between Hyderabad and Vijayawada. Revanth Reddy asked the NHAI officials to extend cooperation in the construction of the Regional Ring Road (RRR), an ambitious project of the state government.

He also told the officials that his government had already appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to include the RRR project under the centrally sponsored Bharatmala Scheme. Twelve radial roads will be constructed between the Outer Ring Road (ORR) and Regional Ring Road. Many clusters and satellite townships will be established between ORR and RRR.

Revanth Reddy also suggested to the NHAI officials to take up a high speed expressway to connect the Bandar port (Machilipatnam) and the proposed dry port in the state which does not have coastal area.

The Chief Minister appealed to the NHAI to start the works of Hyderabad-Kalwakurthy national highway which helps to reduce the distance between Hyderabad and Tirupati by 70 kms. The new highway will also provide convenience to the people who travel from Maharashtra, Karnataka and also Hyderabad. The Chief Minister directed the CMO secretary Shahnawaz Qasim to update him every week on the status of construction of roads in the state.

Issues raised by the NHAI:

1. Allotment of land for construction of Mancherial-Warangal-Khammam- Vijayawada (NH 163G) corridor.

2. Public hearing for land acquisition for Armoor-Jagtial-Mancherial (NH 63) highway works.

3. Collection of pond soil and fly ash for the construction of Warangal-Karimnagar (NH 563) road.

4. Land acquisition for six lane widening of Kallakal-Gundlapochampally road with NH 44.

5. Solve the problems arising with the power generation companies in the construction of national highways.

6. Police security during the construction of Khammam- Devarapalli, Khammam- Kodad roads.