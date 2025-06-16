Telangana Ready To Collaborate With Centre On Skill Initiatives, Sridhar Babu

Hyderabad: Industries and IT Minister D Sridhar Babu here on Monday emphasized that the Telangana government was committed to transforming the State into the “Skill Capital of the Globe”.

“Our youth are Telangana’s greatest strength. Yet, many still lack the industry-ready skills needed in today’s evolving job market. Our government, under the leadership of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has identified the skill gap between academia and industry and is actively working to bridge it,” he explained.

“We believe in inclusive governance. We are designing curriculum in collaboration with industry leaders and domain experts. As a result, nearly 80 per cent of students trained through our Skill University programs have already secured employment,” he said.

Sridhar Babu was speaking after inaugurating mega job/skill and loan mela at PG Law College in Basheerbagh here. Union Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Jayant Chaudhary, was also present at the event jointly hosted by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Department of Employment and Training, Telangana.

Sridhar Babu urged the Union Minister to extend support for the development of the prestigious Young India Skill University, an ambitious initiative launched by the State to empower youth through industry-aligned skill education.

Encouraging the youth, he remarked: “Each of you has immense potential. Evolve with the times, embrace new technologies, and stay resilient. Every setback is a step towards your goal.”

Sridhar Babu extended a personal invitation to Jayant Chaudhary to visit Young India Skill University and reiterated Telangana’s willingness to work in close alignment with the Centre to enhance skill development across the nation.