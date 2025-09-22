 Top
Telangana Rapidly Emerging as India’s Largest Aerospace, Defence Hub: Sridhar Babu

Telangana
M Srinivas
22 Sept 2025 12:44 PM IST

The Minister explained to the Italian entrepreneurs the strategic advantages Telangana offers in the aerospace and defence sectors

Industries and IT Minister D Sridhar Babu (Photo: By Arrangement)

Hyderabad: Industries and IT Minister D Sridhar Babu highlighted that Telangana is rapidly emerging as India’s largest Aerospace and defence hub with a delegation of Italian industrialists.

The delegation met Sridhar Babu during a meeting at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Telangana Secretariat here on Monday. He explained to the Italian entrepreneurs the strategic advantages Telangana offers in the aerospace and defence sectors.

The Minister underlined that Telangana provides abundant opportunities for investments in aerospace and defence industries. He invited Italian companies to invest in Telangana’s growing aerospace and defence ecosystem.

The Minister urged Italian investors to explore opportunities in component manufacturing and supply chain, maintenance-repair-overhaul (MRO), avionics, radar and sensor systems, new-space technologies and small satellites, as well as advanced materials and composites production.


