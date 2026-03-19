Telangana Ranks Worst in Consumer Justice 2026

Hyderabad: Telangana has been placed at the bottom for its performance in consumer dispute redressal systems at the state and district level, according to the Consumer Justice Ranking 2026 among 19 large and mid-sized states. The latest edition of the India Justice Report (IJR) underscores systemic deficiencies in the state’s consumer dispute redressal framework.

While Andhra Pradesh emerged as the leading state with a score of 6.28 out of 10, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan followed in second and third positions respectively. Telangana secured an overall score of 2.20 out of 10, ranking 19th among states with a population of more than one crore.

The Consumer Justice Report 2026, released on Wednesday, presents the first comprehensive, data-driven assessment of institutional capacity within consumer dispute redressal mechanisms across India. Drawing on official data obtained through Right to Information applications and parliamentary responses, the study evaluated states across key parameters including budgetary allocation and utilisation, infrastructure, human resources, workload management and diversity, to assess readiness in implementing the mandate of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019.

The report highlighted significant infrastructural gaps in Telangana, noting that only 12 District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commissions (DCDRCs) were functional across the state’s 33 districts in 2025, well below the statutory requirement of establishing at least one commission in each district. This shortfall has directly affected accessibility and case distribution. Moreover, the report pointed out that Telangana had not provided information on budget allocations, expenditure and utilisation of funds, nor details regarding mediation cases and those referred to Lok Adalats.