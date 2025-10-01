Telangana Ranks Third in Human Trafficking

Hyderabad: Telangana continues to rank among the top states in human trafficking, standing third in the country after Maharashtra and Odisha, according to the Crime in India 2023 report released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB). Maharashtra recorded the highest number of trafficking cases at 388, followed by Telangana with 336 and Odisha with 162. Across the country, Anti-Human Trafficking Units (AHTUs) registered 2,183 cases in 2023.

The NCRB said that most victims were trafficked for sexual exploitation and prostitution, which accounted for 597 cases, followed by forced labour with 19 cases. Other forms of trafficking included domestic servitude, forced marriage, child pornography and begging. Despite a network of AHTUs established across the country, conviction rates remain alarmingly low. Of the 6,024 people arrested nationwide in trafficking-related cases, 4,933 were chargesheeted, but only 152 were convicted, while 1,580 were acquitted or discharged.

In Telangana, 1,058 persons were arrested and 873 were chargesheeted, yet only nine were convicted. The state reported a conviction rate of just 3.7 per cent, with 238 acquittals or discharges. The Ministry of Home Affairs had earlier stated that 815 AHTUs are currently functional across India, with 20 states and Union Territories achieving full district-level coverage. Telangana too has functional units in all its districts, supported by central funding for enforcement and rescue operations.

However, the state’s high numbers continue to raise concern. The NCRB data showed that 607 victims were trafficked in Telangana in 2023 — 22 minors (19 boys and 16 girls) and 591 adults, of whom 588 were women. The number of victims rescued matched the number trafficked, indicating that law enforcement succeeded in tracing most victims but struggled to secure convictions.

Experts say the trend underscores systemic weaknesses in investigation and trial processes. Delays in prosecution, lack of victim protection and poor coordination between police and rehabilitation agencies remain major challenges. While Telangana’s AHTUs have intensified awareness campaigns and interstate coordination, the persistently low conviction rate suggests that enforcement is failing to translate into justice for victims.

Human trafficking in Telangana (2023)

Victims trafficked

Below 18 years – Male: 19 | Female: 16

Above 18 years – Male: 3 | Female: 588

Purpose of trafficking

Sexual exploitation for prostitution – 597

Forced labour – 10

Forced marriage – 1

Begging – 1

Case details

Cases registered – 336

Cases chargesheeted – 315

Cases convicted – 3

Cases acquitted/discharged – 79

Conviction rate – 3.7%

Persons involved

Arrested – 1,058

Chargesheeted – 873

Convicted – 9

Acquitted/discharged – 238