Telangana Ranks Second in Crimes Against Women

Hyderabad: Telangana recorded the second-highest crime rate against women in the country in 2023, reporting 124.9 cases per lakh female population, behind only Delhi, according to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB). The state ranked ahead of Rajasthan, Odisha, Haryana and Kerala. Delhi remains the highest in terms of crime rate against women in the country.

According to the report, a total of 23,678 cases of crimes against women were registered in Telangana in 2023, marking a 7 per cent rise from 22,066 in 2022 and 20,865 in 2021. The state’s chargesheeting rate stood at 88.1 per cent — higher than the national average of 77.6 per cent. In Hyderabad, the rise was more pronounced. The city reported 3,822 cases in 2023, up 21.5 per cent from 3,145 cases in 2022.

Most cases across the state were related to cruelty by husband or relatives, with 10,518 incidents reported. Assault with intent to outrage a woman’s modesty followed with 5,024 cases affecting 5,403 victims. In Hyderabad alone, 1,743 cases of cruelty by husband or relatives and 751 cases of assault on women were registered — the third-highest among metropolitan cities after Delhi and Mumbai.

A total of 3,309 cases were filed under Special and Local Laws (SLL), including 593 in Hyderabad, while 3,128 cases were registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, covering rape, assault and harassment of minors. Hyderabad accounted for 508 of these cases.

Telangana ranked sixth in the country for child pornography cases with 74 incidents, while Hyderabad topped all metropolitan cities with 15 such cases in 2023.

The state reported 817 rape cases last year, with most victims above 30 years of age. Fourteen cases involved murder along with rape or gangrape, amounting to six per cent of the 233 such incidents reported nationwide. Telangana also recorded 2,152 cases of kidnapping and abduction of women, including cases linked to murder.

Cybercrimes against women stood at 120 cases, involving offences such as blackmail, defamation, morphing and the publication of sexually explicit content. While 145 cases of dowry were recorded, Telangana topped the country in the number of compromised cases — 9,526 in 2023.

Of the total cases, 6,693 remained pending investigation, 22 were reopened, 1,071 were found to be false, and 1,320 were classified as mistakes or civil disputes. Around 19,891 cases were sent for trial, and 68,332 remained pending before courts.

Experts say the steady increase in reporting reflects growing awareness and easier access to police services, but the persistence of domestic violence and sexual offences underscores the need for stronger preventive and rehabilitation measures for women.

GFX:

Year-on-Year trend (Statewide)

2021 – 20,865 cases

2022 – 22,066 cases

2023 – 23,678 cases

Hyderabad Numbers

2023 – 3,822 cases

2022 – 3,145 cases

Major Categories (2023)

Cruelty by husband/relatives – 10,518 cases

Assault to outrage modesty – 5,024 cases

Rape – 817 cases (14 with murder/gang rape)

Kidnap and abduction – 2,152 cases

Cybercrime – 120 cases

Special Laws

POCSO cases – 3,128 (508 in Hyderabad)

Child pornography – 74 (Telangana 6th highest; Hyderabad tops metros with 15 cases)

Judicial Outcomes

Chargesheeting rate – 88.1% (national average: 77.6%)

Compromised cases – 9,526

Pending investigation – 6,693

Sent for trial – 19,891