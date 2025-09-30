Telangana Rain Forecast: Downpour from Oct 1?

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD), Hyderabad, has issued a seven-day weather forecast and warnings for Telangana, predicting widespread thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds, and heavy rainfall in several districts between September 30 and October 6, 2025.



On Day 1 (Sept 30–Oct 1), thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and gusty winds (30–40 kmph) are very likely at isolated places in Adilabad, Kumuram Bheem-Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagitial, Rajanna-Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Warangal districts, and parts of Hyderabad.



Day 2 (Oct 1–2) and Day 3 (Oct 2–3) carry similar warnings with thunderstorms and gusty winds likely across northern and eastern districts.



On Day 4 (Oct 3–4), thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds are expected across all districts of Telangana.



Day 5 (Oct 4–5) is particularly concerning, with a heavy rain alert issued for Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, and Suryapet districts, along with widespread thunderstorms across the state.



Light to moderate rains are forecast on most days, with Day 6 (Oct 5–6) and Day 7 (Oct 6–7) expected to bring heavy rainfall in isolated places and widespread thundershowers.



Impact and Safety Advisory:



IMD has warned of waterlogging, traffic disruption, and damage to weak structures.



People are advised to take shelter in safe buildings, avoid open areas during thunderstorms, and be cautious of falling trees and electric poles.



Farmers have been cautioned to temporarily suspend operations during lightning and heavy rain spells.



The public has been urged to follow IMD advisories closely and take necessary precautions during the period.

