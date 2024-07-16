Telangana: Railway staffer ends life after losing Rs 20 lakh in gaming

Warangal: A 38-year-old railway employee ended his life as he was unable to repay the loan of Rs 20 lakh which he lost in online games, at the railway station of Ragunathapally mandal of Jangaon district on Monday.





According to the police, the deceased, identified as Dyavara Raju, a resident of Raghunathpally mandal, was working as a gateman at Nidikonda Railway gate. He is survived by a wife, daughter and a son.

In order to earn easy money, Raju started to play online games and became addicted to it. By taking loans on high interests, he kept money in playing online games and did around Rs 20 lakh of debts. Not able to repay the loan amount taken from the private money lenders, Raju went into depression and ended his life coming under the running train at Railway station in Raghunathpally.



The police officials received the information from the locals and rushed to the spot. After shifting the dead body to the government area hospital at Jangaon for post-mortem, police registered a case and started an investigation.