Telangana: Quack Responsible for Woman's Death, Arrested

Hyderabad: Jajjeri Devender, an unauthorised medical practitioner, who was reportedly responsible for the death of a woman in Rajanna Sircilla, was arrested on Sunday.

The 30-year-old woman, Khasimbi, from Samudralingapur in Yellareddipet mandal, died on December 28 after receiving treatment from Devender, an unqualified practitioner from Thimmapur.

Sircilla DSP Chandrashekhar Reddy confirmed the arrest of Devender. The DSP urged the public to avoid seeking treatment from RMPs (rural medical practitioners) who lack basic medical knowledge. Instead, those falling sick must visit government medical facilities and qualified doctors.

"RMPs should only provide first aid. If they continue to perform allopathic practices under the guise of clinics and endanger lives, criminal cases will be filed against them as per the law," the DSP warned.

Khasimbi had consulted Devender on December 26 for a fever. He administered injections and medications. When her fever persisted the following day, she returned to Devender, who gave her glucose. However, she lost consciousness. Her relatives rushed her to a hospital in Ellareddipet, where she received treatment but passed away on December 28.

Khasimbi’s husband, Mohammad Azim, filed a complaint with the Ellareddipet police, accusing Devender of negligence.

In a separate incident, three quacks were arrested and remanded in Vikarabad following a complaint by the Telangana Medical Council (TGMC). Council vice-chairman Dr G. Srinivas identified the trio as G. Nagender, K. Nagayya and M. Danappa.

Dr Naresh Kumar, chairman of the TGMC public relations committee, emphasised that RMPs are not qualified doctors. He warned the public against receiving treatments from these unqualified practitioners, particularly when it involves antibiotics, steroids, or other medications.