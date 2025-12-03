Telangana Pushes LPG Safety Awareness

Hyderabad: About 130 representatives from factories across Telangana took part in a workshop, ‘Industrial LPG & CNG Safety Awareness & Best Practices’, organised by the National Safety Council, Telangana chapter, in collaboration with the factories department here on Tuesday.

Principal secretary, labour, M. Dana Kishore said skill development and strict safety practices in factories were extremely important. He said that even small investments in safety could save lives, and warned against any negligence in following safety rules. He also highlighted the need for safe handling of LPG in both homes and industries.

Director of factories Y. Mohan Babu said that the department had recently trained safety professionals, who further trained around 35,000 workers working in hazardous factories. He added that district-level safety programmes would be organised soon.